HS2 and the moral problem of Nimbyism

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A new Harvard paper by three economists, including the former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, offers a fresh understanding of sluggish regional growth in Britain. This is crucial for the country’s future. Regional inequalities produce major differences in living standards, education and life expectancy. The authors conclude Britain needs: more Stem subject education, better infrastructure and transport, support for R&D clusters, and greater opportunities to move to other parts of the country. The fact that more delays on HS2 were announced yesterday (9 March), with doubts if the line will go north of Birmingham, is an example of the problems the study examines.

It highlights one of the key political issues of our time – the moral problem of Nimbyism, or the Not-in-my-back-yarders who oppose new development. Because it is expensive to move to London, people are trapped in sluggish local economies. A lack of housing in London and the south-east is slowing down the whole economy. We are allowing Nimbys to limit the sort of lives people want to live.

We can see the problem of Nimbyism locally. When preservation societies oppose extensions and councils fail to meet house-building targets, we see families living in small flats, housing stock that is badly maintained, or, worst of all, children living in flats with chronic mould. In these cases, the moral problem of Nimbyism is obvious enough.

This paper shows the unseen problem of these objections. London’s housing crisis is either locking people out of the UK’s most productive city or, for those living there, draining too much of their wages. Before housing costs, the economists explain, median household income is 14 per cent higher in London than the national average. After housing costs, it is 1 per cent.

Related

[See also: Britain’s GDP figures are a fudge that hides the true state of our economy]

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

That’s for the people who get to London. What stands out, sadly, is the way that many are priced out because of Nimbyism. We can see the long rows of Victorian houses that are preserved. Think of the careers that haven’t been started, the families that haven’t been formed, the experiences that haven’t been lived because many are unable to move there. It is easy to damage people so out of sight and out of mind.

No one living in a house that has gained in value has earned that money. It is not like owning stocks and shares which are linked to the productive output of a company. Indeed, many Victorian houses have gained in value despite being damp and draughty. But, by retaining those buildings, Nimbyism blocks out other people from the system and slows down and distorts the whole economy. It prevents people from making fundamental decisions about their lives – where to live, what work to do, how to raise their family. And the longer this delay continues, the worse the impact will be.

There are solutions that take account of both sides. Under the “street votes” proposal, for example, which would allow residents to take local planning decisions into their own hands, homeowners could benefit from new development. But we need to start calling out Nimbyism for what it is: a miserly system of privileging one group over another. For the sake of people who live in nice expensive houses we are jeopardising the performance of the whole economy. And the lives of people who go unseen by the current system.

Read more:

Does devolution really boost growth?

Britain’s economic woes: The quiet consensus

Britain’s GDP figures are a fudge that hides the true state of our economy