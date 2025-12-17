Christmas Day captures the generational divide among British Jews

Photo by Marc Brenner

Membership of the Barbour society at my university, little more than a glorified drinking club, came with a single prerequisite: owning a jacket. Given the association of Barbours as the winter coat of choice for aspirant Sloane Rangers, ethnic diversity was not their strength.

You would be correct in assuming, with an extremely Jewish surname like mine, that I hail from very urban north London. Not an ecosystem with much need for a sturdy wax jacket to fend off the elements. As it happens, I actively hate the countryside. Fresh air makes me nauseous. Hampstead Heath is about as rural as I get. Naturally I did not own a Barbour jacket at university and so was persona non grata.

Years later I buy a Barbour. I take it home hoping to be doused in compliments, only to be met with, “you look very goyish.” I suppose that is the point.

The relationship between Britishness and Jewishness is a tightrope walk, but Christmas Day is where the rapprochement crumbles. It’s like crossing a minefield. Watch your step or you’ll commit sacrilege.

Olivier-winning writer Sam Grabiner slyly harnesses this tension as the psychological epicentre of his new play at the Almeida. In Christmas Day, a family of north London Jews convene for a Christmas lunch that gradually swells into a metaphor for the crossroads at which the Anglo-Jewish community now finds itself.

It’s all too familiar to me. Jewish Christmas in the House of Cohen is a similarly awkward affair. It starts with Dad maintaining a show of principled resistance by pointedly going to synagogue on Christmas morning. The moment the front door bangs shut, mum and I stuff a kosher turkey and squeeze it into the oven blasting Stop the Cavalry, the only serious contender for greatest Christmas song.

We exchange gifts, albeit under the festive loophole of them being Hannukah presents. Pigs in blankets are an obvious obstacle overcome by being replaced with kosher Vienna sausages. Christmas trees are uncompromisingly prohibited.

My father returns to find us mid-feast. He will grudgingly accept a roast turkey leg and a brussels sprout, but he steadfastly refuses to pull a cracker. My brother, on the other hand, will pull a cracker but won’t wear the paper crown, because that, somehow, crosses the line. My grandfather will remind us, as he does every year, that most of the canonical Christmas songs were penned by Jewish writers.

In Grabiner’s Christmas Day, questions about identity ripple across its cast of twentysomethings. Aaron (formerly Jack), a family friend, has moved to Tel Aviv. He speaks romantically about a revitalised Jewish spirit, one unbound from the weight of historical trauma. Meanwhile Tamara sees those same centuries of persecution as a moral summons to stand “with oppressed peoples”. Heat between them simmers as the two spar over Zionism and Gaza.

Tamara’s brother Noah is caught in between. He longs to rediscover Judaism’s spiritual essence unburdened from the diasporic identity but is haunted by devastation in Gaza. Grabiner calibrates each idiosyncrasy with uncanny precision. In every icy scowl and snappy riposte, I see people who I grew up with, argued with, dated.

That tightrope walk feels spindlier than ever. Outwardly we worry how we freely can express our Jewish identity after this year’s antisemitic attacks targeting Jews on Hanukkah and Yom Kippur, hardly surprising following two years of rising antisemitism. I removed the star of David I once wore around my neck months ago after one too many glares on the underground.

Inwardly many of us struggle to bear witness to retaliatory Israeli aggression inflicted on Palestinians in the name of the Jewish state. We wonder how we can reconcile our idiosyncratic combination of Britishness and Jewishness, and if the cycle of violence that our culture seems swept up in can ever end.

Beyond our community, resurgent nationalism frays certainties about multiculturalism. An ethnically exclusionary vision of Britishness would not welcome people like my refugee great-grandparents. Yet their children, my grandparents, remain deeply patriotic, still carrying gratitude for a nation that protected their parents from persecution. They embraced bacon, Britain, and Barbour jackets, never doubting that it would make them less Jewish. A prayer for the Royal Family has been a fixture of the synagogue service since we were let back into Britain in the 17th century, after Edward I gave us the boot in 1290.

Christmas Day captures change across generations, showing how young British Jews are tentatively finding our footing in a community where the shadow of the Shoah still looms. Noah and Tamara are free to mould a Jewishness less bound by the direct memory of persecution. Like me, they never met their refugee ancestors. We live with the stories of flight and persecution, but without experience of the first-hand testimony. By contrast, their father Elliot and his dogmatic certainty in his Jewishness is propped up by the immediate memory of his mother’s trauma fleeing genocide.

Grabiner doesn’t condescend with polished answers. As any worthwhile drama should do, it provokes its audience into asking its own questions. Whatever future path emerges from the mist of uncertainty, one thing is assured: I’ll still be proudly carving my kosher turkey for years to come.

