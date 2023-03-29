Searching for the “ghost children” missing from schools

Photo by James Billings / Getty Images

I kept having to take breaks from Terri White’s new series for BBC 5 Live. Halfway through episode one, I burst into tears in the open-plan New Statesman office. “I’m reviewing Terri White: Finding Britain’s Ghost Children,” I explained to concerned colleagues. They understood immediately.

This five-part investigation looks into the impact lockdown school closures had on the most vulnerable children in our society. The children who were told to “stay at home”, when home was the least safe place imaginable. The children, up to 100,000 of them, who have still not returned to the classroom, three years after schools first closed. The children who have disappeared – or, in extreme cases, died.

White, a journalist who used to edit Empire magazine and regularly writes for the NS, has a personal stake in this story. She speaks frankly of her own childhood, in which she was physically and sexually abused by her mother’s various partners. School was her sanctuary, the one place she felt safe and able to be herself. When Boris Johnson announced that schools would close in 2020, she was “terrified” for children like her.

This is not an easy programme to listen to. Episode one covers the heartbreaking murder of the six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in June 2020, following months of violence and neglect at the hands of his father and stepmother which went unnoticed by authorities. Members of Arthur’s extended family tried to raise the alarm, to no avail. His uncle was threatened with arrest if he tried to visit his nephew, as doing so would have meant breaking lockdown rules.

Related

How many other children faced similar abuse during the pandemic? How many of those currently missing, who have vanished from school, are facing it still? And why is there no serious effort to find them? “There’s a crisis amongst kids that we all need to be talking about,” White says. We need to be doing more than talking. It’s a travesty that this series needed to be made at all. But the least we can do is listen to it, however harrowing that may be.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Terri White: Finding Britain’s Ghost Children

BBC Sounds

[See also: The unbearable complacency of the Today programme]