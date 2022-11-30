Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
30 November 2022

The last bell foundry in Britain

This peek inside the John Taylor bell foundry is a ringing endorsement for BBC radio storytelling.

By Anna Leszkiewicz

Girdhar Vadukar at the John Taylor & Co bell foundry in Loughborough. Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

On a narrow street in Loughborough, surrounded by a much more modern housing estate, sits an imposing collection of mid 19th-century red-brick buildings. This is the John Taylor & Co bell foundry and museum – the only major bell foundry left in the UK.  

Taylor & Co has made some of the most famous bells in the world, as this charming documentary explores. Its best-known creation (and certainly the biggest) is St Paul’s Cathedral’s Great Paul. We hear from Oliver Caroe, an architect who has the rather wonderful job title of “surveyor of the fabric”, who says John Taylor took on the commission “reluctantly” in the late 1800s. “He was somewhere between an absolutely maverick chancer and a brilliant, brilliant entrepreneur,” Caroe says.

[See also: Can animals count? BBC radio finds out]

Taylor had to invest a huge amount of money in the bell, using 20 tonnes of metal to cast it (the finished product weighs 17 tonnes, is nine feet in diameter, and bears the inscription “Woe is unto me if I preach not the Gospel”) – all before knowing how he would lift it, let alone transport it from Loughborough to London and install it in the cathedral. It was an “Odyssean journey”, involving two steam-driven traction engines and lasting 11 days, with some people “chasing him out of town” for the damage the bell did to local roads. To get the bell through the door of the cathedral, a huge ramp was greased with whale oil.

Tony Platt, the recording engineer on AC/DC’s Back in Black, came to Taylor’s foundry in 1980 to record the bell that featured on the band’s song “Hells Bells”. Gregg Praetorius, “a classic rocker at heart” who produced live shows at the time, recalls the same bell was so heavy it fell through the stage at an AC/DC gig in Long Island.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

We hear from several members of today’s foundry: Anthony Stone, who has been foreman for 29 years, and who casts the bells; bell tuner Girdhar Vadukar; and archivist George Dawson – all of whom are passionate about the foundry’s history and continued presence in Britain. This is the kind of quietly curious, open-hearted show BBC radio does best.

Content from our partners
Insurance: finding sustainable growth in stormy markets
Insurance: finding sustainable growth in stormy markets
Steve Lewis
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Spotlight
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
Derek Allison

Bells That Still Can Ring
BBC Radio 4, 8 December, 11.30am

[See also: How The Shipping Forecast became the nation’s favourite lullaby]

Topics in this article: , , ,

This article appears in the 30 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, World Prince