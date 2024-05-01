Miranda July Q&A: “You have to feel the body’s needs as if you were a plant”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Miranda July was born in Vermont in 1974. She is a screenwriter, actress, author and film director. Her work includes the short-story collection No One Belongs Here More Than You, the novel The First Bad Man and the film Kajillionaire.

What’s your earliest memory?

My brother screaming “She’s peeing on me!” We shared a bed at that time and I guess I accidentally peed on him in my sleep.

Who are your heroes?

As a child Annie was a pretty big deal to me because she was the star of the show and so loved by her adopted, rich dad. Now there are so many heroes. My friend Isabelle Albuquerque, the sculptor, is a hero of mine. So kind but so not boring.

What book last changed your thinking?

Trans+: Love, Sex, Romance, and Being You by Katherine Gonzales and Karen Rayne. There hasn’t been a ton of new thought about sex – not gender and sexuality but actual sex: what it is, what it can be. This book is really for therapists working with trans patients, but it’s obvious that this is where all the new paradigms are going to come from. A real gift to us all.

What would be your Mastermind specialist subject?

The most efficient way to do something (which isn’t the same thing as the quickest way of doing something). I can go deep with you and help you understand how you are making things harder for yourself. And I would not be at all annoying! Just 100 per cent helpful.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

The time before Christianity took over; when women led the way and everyone was doing rituals to engage with their fear of death.

Who would paint your portrait?

Ali Liebegott, she is a writer who also paints. A poem as a portrait would also be acceptable.

What’s your theme tune?

The song that the band in the town square plays in Groundhog Day. I am generally humming this to myself.

What political figure, past or present, do you look up to?

Carolee Schneemann. Her heterosexuality and sexuality in general was an important part of her relentless, embodied feminist churning and ground-breaking.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

With my therapist’s help I’m trying to notice when I slip into scarcity mindset, which is every other moment.

What’s currently bugging you?

That scarcity mindset. It really gets into everything. There is no moment that can’t be anxiously hurried through while wishing you were doing something else or else dreading what is to come. Or torn between options, never understanding that they are both good.

What single thing would make your life better?

The scarcity mindset, on the other hand, isn’t the hardest thing to get out of, once you notice. Noticing is really the only hard part, then it sort of melts away. But to notice you have to be in your body, a body with needs. You have to feel the needs as if you were a plant. Does it need water? Does it need more sun? Less sun? Is it tired? Is its jaw clenched?

When were you happiest?

I’m happiest just tooling around with my girlfriend; lounge in bed, breakfast somewhere sunny, maybe go to an estate sale, a movie in the early evening.

Are we all doomed?

Seems like it but I think there might be some interesting twists before the end.

Miranda July’s new novel “All Fours” is published by Canongate on 16 May 2024

[See also: Jah Wobble Q&A: “Evil spirits shattered my parking sensors”]

Related