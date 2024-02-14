Jen Gunter Q&A: “I wanted to be a detective and drive around in a convertible”

Jen Gunter was born in Winnipeg, Canada, in 1966 and is a doctor of obstetrics and gynaecology. She is also a public advocate for women’s health and a bestselling author.

What’s your earliest memory?

Sitting in the grass in the front yard. It was a lovely sunny day, and I can still feel the grass between my toes.

Who are your heroes?

My childhood hero was the fictional detective Nancy Drew. I really wanted to be a girl detective, solve crimes and drive around in a convertible. My adult hero is Dr Henry Morgentaler. It was due in large part to his efforts, which came at great personal cost, that the abortion law was overturned in Canada.

What book last changed your thinking?

I can’t think of one. I was steeped in textbooks and articles for the past two years writing my latest book.

What would be your Mastermind specialist subject?

Vaginal yeast infections.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

I’m a huge Jane Austen fan, so I’d like to experience Georgian England for a week, preferably in Bath, but I wouldn’t want to live in that time long-term. I like vaccines and being able to vote.

What TV show could you not live without?

I can live without TV. I loved the latest season of Slow Horses and am enjoying season four of True Detective, but I’d be fine if it all went away tomorrow.

Which political figure do you look up to?

Hillary Clinton. She is just so smart and prepared. In fact, it always seems like she is the most prepared person in the room.

Who would paint your portrait?

Pierre-Auguste Renoir. I have loved him ever since I was little.

What’s your theme tune?

Something that feels very 1980s and sung by Bonnie Tyler.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

When something seems very hard, pause and take three, slow, deep breaths. I do this often and it really helps.

What’s currently bugging you?

The US Supreme Court. Like, really bugging me.

What single thing would make your life better?

Reinstating Roe vs Wade (the federal protection for abortion in the US). Although it wouldn’t affect me personally, my life would be better knowing that abortion rights had more protection, because I am aware of how so many people are suffering right now.

When were you happiest?

There was a morning several years ago when my two kids surprise snuggled with me in bed. They had been a bit old for that for a while but, for some reason, that day they just wanted cuddles. Our dog took a flying leap onto the bed and began licking the three of us like crazy, so I started humming the theme from Jurassic Park very loudly because the dog felt like a dinosaur. My boys joined in humming. And then the three of us couldn’t stop laughing.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

An actor. I loved studying Shakespeare in high school and was torn between science and drama.

Are we all doomed?

Eventually the sun will go supernova, or whatever suns do, so, eventually, yes. But until then this is a beautiful place, and we should all do our part to keep it that way.

“Blood: The Science, Medicine and Mythology of Menstruation” by Dr Jen Gunter is published by Piatkus

[See also: Seyi Obakin Q&A: “I yearn for a government that will end homelessness”]

Related