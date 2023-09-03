Elaine Kasket’s Q&A: “I used to believe my job was immune to automation”

Illustration by Kristian Hammerstad

Elaine Kasket was born in 1970 in Illinois, US. She is a counselling psychologist, specialising in technology’s role in our work, psychology and relationships.

What’s your earliest memory?

Running to greet the new sibling cradled in my mother’s arms, shouting, “My brother! My brother!” The scene in my mind is exactly as my mum tells the story, which means this so-called memory is probably assembled from her description, like the result of an AI text-to-image generator.

Who are your heroes?

My childhood hero was Jo March in Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women: awkward, unconventional and determined to become a proper writer. My adult heroes are investigative journalists such as Kashmir Hill on privacy, John Carreyrou on fraudster founders, and Carole Cadwalladr on the exploitation of our data. In a post-truth era, we are sunk without their commitment and integrity.

What book last changed your thinking?

Sea State by Tabitha Lasley. I read it at a point when I needed to disregard rules and put my fullest possible vulnerability on the page. She does all that to stunning effect.

Related

Which political figure do you look up to?

The US politician Andrew Yang is a rare bird in that he focuses on the impact of AI and automation. We need more people like him, so that tech’s impact on society is shaped by informed governments and regulators, not by the market.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What would be your “Mastermind” specialist subject?

I have the odd distinction of being one of the world’s foremost experts in digital afterlives.

In which time and place, other than your own, would you like to live?

England in the late-19th and early-20th century, during the arts and crafts movement, which championed handicraft and kicked against the dehumanisation of industrial labour and mass production.

What TV show could you not live without?

At times when I just need to feel better, Schitt’s Creek is the obvious remedy.

Who would paint your portrait?

Everyone I’ve ever interacted with or been influenced by would paint a bit. I wouldn’t have a sense of “self” without this legion of others. The portrait would be a mess, simultaneously chaotic and coherent: in other words, a good likeness.

What’s your theme tune?

“Strangers” by the Kinks was released in my birth year. It captures our interconnection and interdependence with other humans, whether they’re known to us or not.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

When I was chasing degrees, my mum advised that “self-esteem doesn’t come on a sheepskin”. I told her that degree certificates don’t either, these days.

When were you happiest?

When I wrote stories as a child, with joy and abandon, and with no concern about how my work might be received.

In another life, what job might you have chosen?

The question is what job I’d eventually have if I were born this year, due to hit adulthood in 2044. I used to believe that the jobs I do, writing and psychotherapy, were immune to automation. I’m not so sure now.

Are we all doomed?

To what? Doomed to disconnection, dehumanisation and meaninglessness? No, unless we agree to it. Doomed to death? Yes, thankfully, because life would be sucked of its vitality if we were immortal. I’ve yet to meet a contented vampire.

“Reboot: Reclaiming Your Life in a Tech-Obsessed World” by Elaine Kasket is published by Elliott & Thompson

[See also: Danny Thompson: “The moral condition of England is worse”]