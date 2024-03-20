View all newsletters
  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
20 March 2024

The NS Poem: Birthday

A new poem by Simon Armitage.

By Simon Armitage

Photo by Adrian Talbot/Millennium Images

Nature told me
to close my eyes
for the big surprise.

I had visions of wild woods
in shindig mood,
blossom as fireworks

and fancy dress,
insects off their noddles
on high-grade pollen,

Planet Earth in party mode,
petals fizzing and frothing
like pink champagne.

Then Nature walked me
into the car park,
lifted the blindfold

and showed me a cherry tree
fit for the age.
Embarrassment. Rage.

Simon Armitage is the poet laureate of the United Kingdom. His latest collection, “Blossomise”, is published by Faber & Faber in collaboration with the National Trust.

This article appears in the 20 Mar 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Easter Special 2024

