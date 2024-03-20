The NS Poem: Birthday

Nature told me
to close my eyes
for the big surprise.
I had visions of wild woods
in shindig mood,
blossom as fireworks
and fancy dress,
insects off their noddles
on high-grade pollen,
Planet Earth in party mode,
petals fizzing and frothing
like pink champagne.
Then Nature walked me
into the car park,
lifted the blindfold
and showed me a cherry tree
fit for the age.
Embarrassment. Rage.
Simon Armitage is the poet laureate of the United Kingdom. His latest collection, “Blossomise”, is published by Faber & Faber in collaboration with the National Trust.
This article appears in the 20 Mar 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Easter Special 2024