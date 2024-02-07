Support 110 years of independent journalism.

7 February 2024

The NS Poem: Can dragonflies hurt you?

A new poem by Matt Howard

By Matt Howard

Gao Qipei's Dragonfly (1713). Photo by Alamy

the man with the long-handled dustpan asked me
while I was passing the riverside bar first thing 
this morning, as his eye caught mine, twitchy,
pointing at a little flap among the fag-butts and papers.
You’re fine I said, moving closer, smiling
and anyway, that’s a damselfly,
a banded demoiselle; blue, a male
downed in the wind or just near to being done.

Long-leg-wary, he lifted it clear, 
stooped with too much information.
The day glinted between harm and care

and now, if asked again, man to man, I’d answer here
the same to my dear ones or any stranger –
such hurt lands in the way love or its absence can.


THANK YOU

Matt Howard manages the Poetry Centre at the University of Leeds. His second collection, “Broadlands”, will be published in June by Bloodaxe Books

This article appears in the 07 Feb 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Who runs Labour?