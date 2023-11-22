Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
22 November 2023

The NS Poem: Hoops

A new poem by Erica McApline.

By Erica McAlpine

Photo by Naomi Wood/MIllenium Images

These hoops!
I am too big to jump through
them – my hips bump into
the sides and oops 

they’ve clattered down 
like fences do in storms. 
Stop sending me forms 
to fill that don’t matter. I won’t be shown 

where to sign 
or feel forced to report 
the details of my falling short. 
I’ll doodle on the dotted line 

dreaming of bars 
low enough to step over 
and laughing at the giver  
of gold stars.

Erica McAlpine is an associate professor of English at the University of Oxford. Her books include “The Poet’s Mistake” (Princeton University Press) and “The Country Gambler” (Shearsman)

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 22 Nov 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The paranoid style