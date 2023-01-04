The NS Poem: Tender

On the long sip of a train journey,
he has hidden twelve pink cherubs
in the body. When he breathes out,
I hear them,
impotent and wailing
as laboratory mice. Speak English,
children. For my sake, please.
When he breathes in, they scream.
Please be more gentle with your breathing,
as I am with mine.
Their heads bulge beneath his skin
in gentle undulations. Two have burrowed
in his jowl for comfort. I am not their mother.
Not a chance.
When he breathes again, the train roars and I go:
Quiet. Quiet! Christsake, Sam. I want to get off.
Sarah Fletcher’s debut poetry collection, “Plus Ultra”, will be published in April by Cheerio
This article appears in the 04 Jan 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Sunak Under Siege