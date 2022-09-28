Support 100 years of independent journalism.

28 September 2022

The NS Poem: Leelanau

A new poem by Taylor Strickland.

By Taylor Strickland

Photo by John A Gessner/Getty Images

i.m. John Martin 

Cherryless orchards uncoil to winter.

Shanties rank with whitefish, the river’s

creaky docks. He knew every trap-net tug

by their wakes: long, dwindling epilogues

written across the lake. He would smile,

Ohio State-red dimples below calm

esquire’s eyes, watching through the window

their leeward work. His error and wound:

Leelanau was ‘delight of life’… He half-

laughed knowing how often lake turns to lack

and takes after the sky after the sky turns grey,

after the Great Lake freighters ply

January, whose second, greater blank

outgrew the pane in which he saw himself.

Taylor Strickland is an American poet based in Glasgow. His pamphlet “Commonplace Book” will be published by Broken Sleep Books in October

[See also: The NS Poem: Floral Tribute]

This article appears in the 28 Sep 2022 issue of the New Statesman, The Truss Delusion