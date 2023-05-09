Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Nature
9 May 2023

The quiet persistence of the orchid

The plant has a habit of flowering when we least expect it, and has turned many humans into magpie-like collectors.

By Alice Vincent

Photo by Adam Kaz / E+ / Getty images

A couple of years ago I stood in a sprawling private garden in Kent that had been, over the past few years, left to rewild. Among all the green was a blue plastic agility pole for dogs, standing upright. “It’s there to mark the orchid.” Sui, the woman showing me around, had stopped mowing the lawn in recent years. Then the orchid turned up.

It’s a familiar story among those who have relinquished control over their gardens. Orchids have a habit of flowering when we least expect it – sometimes, in the case of the ghost orchid, once every two decades and being easily missed in-between. Over the centuries few plants have turned humans so persistently into magpie-like collectors. The ancient Greeks included British native species among those they named orkis, or testicle; later botanists named one genus, literally, after the dog’s bollocks (Cynosorchis).

Orchidelirium took grip of Victorian Britain, when the aristocracy spent millions transporting pillaged species back from the Tropics, whereupon they would sell for the equivalent of £100,000, according to a new book, The Orchid Outlaw: On a Mission to Save Britain’s Rarest Flowers, by Ben Jacob. The white Phalaenopsis available on most supermarket shelves for less than £20 are their curious legacy – and a far cry from the often more alien-looking varieties that can be found in the British countryside.

Jacob’s book details his illegal dawn raids on soon-to-be building sites to rescue rare species from the same fate of extinction that has claimed, and continues to threaten, many British orchids. It’s noble work in a time of great change. The Orchid Outlaw urges us to look closer and tread more carefully. In June 2021 a small-flowered tongue orchid, last seen on these shores in 1989, was spotted growing in the rooftop garden of an investment bank in central London, 11 storeys up. These are persistent, if precious, little plants.

[See also: House plants can be addictive. I should know: I own 51]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Three leadership pivots for rapidly changing times
Three leadership pivots for rapidly changing times
Zach Wilcox
Health equity is the key to prosperity
Health equity is the key to prosperity
Hannah Davies
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
Spotlight

Topics in this article :