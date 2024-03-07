Bruce Hornsby and yMusic’s Deep Sea Vents is an eerie, gorgeous experiment

Photo by Tristan Williams

If I could be any musician, I would be Bruce Hornsby, who has made a career mastering new sounds in the pursuit of goosebumps, and locked himself away with the piano at 40 just to work on his left hand. Hornsby is famous for the 1986 number one “The Way It Is”, a civil rights song which, at five minutes, and with two jazz piano solos, was unlikely to be a hit. The son of a big Virginia clan, he didn’t touch the family Steinway till he was 17; then studied jazz in Miami and spent years in the LA songwriter wilderness. The slow start, the self-teaching and a stubborn, solitary approach to his work produced a unique musical sensibility: Hornsby can play or write in any style, but he always sounds like Bruce Hornsby. He is responsible for Elton John’s favourite bit of piano playing: on Bonnie Raitt’s 1992 song “I Can’t Make You Love Me”, his delicate accompaniment spills out like tears.

Hornsby, now 69, pushes into modern classical, atonal areas these days, but because his songwriting structures are essentially rock and pop there is a founding warmth and a regular injection of gorgeousness in his music. There is not much piano playing on this album, which is not unusual for him. Instead, Deep Sea Vents is a collaboration with yMusic, the New York chamber ensemble who worked with Paul Simon on his farewell tour. They bring thickets of prickly woodwind, sliding bass and violins that bend like crying seagulls. Hornsby’s voice sounds increasingly rootsy like Levon Helm’s, and he plays an electric sitar.

Hornsby often writes about individuals – a fisherman on the Gulf of Mexico; an acrobat performing a circus on the moon; a man going in for cryogenic freezing; a sad dude who enjoys being frisked at the airport. Some are losers; others, rather like Hornsby himself on this watery concept album, are musical Ahabs pursuing lonely but meaningful courses (“When I push myself I feel prouder / I can scream just a little louder” – “Wild Whaling Life”). While his 2019 record Absolute Zero was all about ice, Deep Sea Vents refers to thermal hot spots on the ocean bed where water spouts like plumes of smoke. On “The Baited Line” (“the music of the catch rose up like a choir of harps and horns,”) the chamber ensemble is celestially pretty. Hornsby favours an eerie kind of vocal pointillism, jumping between notes in a way that sounds random to the ear – then just round the corner, you’ll get a lighter-waving rock chorus, like the one in “The Wake of St Brendan”, which makes you wince in satisfaction like a cat being scratched round the ear.

People understand what he is doing now: he was a guest on Radio 2’s Piano Room series with the BBC Concert Orchestra in January, along with Crowded House and Rod Stewart, and he’s recently collaborated with younger American artists, from Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig to Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. But music – the kind that sells – is conservative really, and generally not designed to challenge the ear. It is always inspiring to see someone push their career beyond the bounds of what is obvious or normal, and slowly pull the audience onboard.

[See also: How Bruce Hornsby survived a hit song]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close