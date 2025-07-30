Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Culture
  2. Life
30 July 2025

Who’s getting lucky at parties these days?

Not me.

By Nicholas Lezard

Photo by Stephanie Cardon/Millennium Images

I went to a party the other day. Big deal, you say. I bet you do. I bet your summers are nothing but a long continuous run of endless parties. You lot, with all your friends and that. Anyway, for me, this was kind of a big deal. It was my first in months, and, as I often do at parties, I decided I had to leave early because I feared I was on the verge of making a fool of myself. And that, I think, is part of the fun: how far can you go before you do or say something unwise?

A couple of years ago I went to a party where I noticed an attractive woman wearing an enormous straw hat so I went up to her and asked if I could borrow it. When you see an attractive woman at a party with an enormous straw hat, which is artfully frayed at the edges, you have to ask her if you can pose with it for a bit. I don’t make the rules.

Anyway, she didn’t mind and we became friends, although I noticed her husband’s knuckles whitening. Later on, a mutual friend told me it would probably be best for my health if I never spoke to her again.

The party I went to the other day happened to be at the same venue, and I must confess I was rather looking forward to seeing her again, especially if she was going to tell me that her husband, alas, had not been able to make it. I would have felt a little awkward in his presence, even though my intentions were – and are – entirely honourable. What kind of person do you think I am?

The scene for the party was a friend’s place in the middle of nowhere in Sussex, which you can either get to on the bus cheaply but only after a few hours, or much more quickly by train to Lewes, followed by a devastatingly expensive cab. Because of a huge miscalculation about when I was going to be paid, I chose the latter option. I am ruing the decision somewhat and realise I am going to have to bite the bullet and borrow some money off my brother for the rest of the month.

Back to the party. My friend’s country estate is a large, modernist cuboid of a building surrounded by absolutely lovely and secluded countryside. I thought the place gave off Bond-villain vibes but my friend Ben thought otherwise. “Fuck me,” he said to our host, “you didn’t tell me you were a drug dealer.” (For the record, he is not a drug dealer.)

The evening was warm, and they have a patio as well as half an acre of meadow, so I sat outside at a table with a glass of wine and got stung by a wasp. This happens to me about once every ten years, and I can’t say I like it any more than I ever did. On the Mankoski Pain Scale, I’d rate being stung by a wasp as somewhere between a three (“annoying enough to be distracting”) and a four (“can be ignored if you are really involved in your work”), but it really feels like a six (“can’t be ignored for any length of time”) because for a while it’s all you can think of.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month

This was near the beginning of the party, when people are politely introducing each other, so when someone met me I would have to say, “I can’t shake your hand because I’ve just been stung by a wasp,” before forgetting their name. After a while, I tired of saying this so borrowed a great colloquialism I learned from Viz magazine and started saying I’d been stang off of a wasp instead. “I thought you said he was a writer,” someone murmured.

The only way to deaden the pain, I decided, was through alcohol and it worked, I suppose, and what with my pain management and looking around for Mrs Strawhat the evening passed enjoyably enough. But I was distracted, and though it was a balmy evening in the countryside – there really aren’t many better ways to spend your time – I wasn’t quite feeling the magic.

I realised, launching into another anecdote from my rich and varied life at a complete stranger, that maybe it was approaching that time of the evening when it was best that I left. Two years ago, sat with some members of a local choir around a firepit, I was invited to begin the rhyme “London’s Burning”. But I thought they meant the Clash song of the same name, which has a very different mood to it. Complete waste of an excellent Joe Strummer impersonation. I didn’t want to get into that kind of situation again, but then how was I to know at the time? Could have happened to anyone.

My friend S— and his wife were going to Lewes Station in a cab, so I offered to contribute to the cost and join them. Wisely, I had bought a day return ticket to Lewes in case I didn’t get lucky. I’m now trying to remember when I last got lucky at a party. (I use the phrase in its more vulgar sense.) Do I really have to go back to 1978, when I got off with Jessica Gibson, the most beautiful girl in the room, shortly before I was sick everywhere and had to be picked up by my father? (And I mean “everywhere”, including at every traffic light between Notting Hill Gate and East Finchley.)

No, I don’t get lucky at parties these days. I just get stang off of a wasp.  

[See also: Donald Trump, the king of Scotland]

Content from our partners
The opportunity of expanding free school meals
The opportunity of expanding free school meals
Spotlight
Every child deserves access to vaccination
Every child deserves access to vaccination
Emma Cerrone
Cyber attacks are evolving – so too must government response
Cyber attacks are evolving – so too must government response
Spotlight

Topics in this article : , ,