Subscriber of the week: Nye Harries

What do you do?
NHS manager.
Where do you live?
Bristol.
Do you vote?
Without fail.
How long have you been a subscriber?
A few decades.
What made you start?
Good writing and progressive ideas.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Yes, my parents read it before the New Society merger.
What pages do you flick to first?
Commons Confidential –quality gossip.
How do you read yours?
With wine and crisps.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Coverage of progressive regimes like Bangladesh.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Will Dunn, Rachel Cooke.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
The 11 Labour metro mayors – in England football shirts.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Owen Jones.
All-time favourite NS article?
“Karl Marx at Starbucks”, the Paul Mason interview.
The New Statesman is…
clear thinking.
