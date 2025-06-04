New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
4 June 2025

Subscriber of the week: James Hirschfeld

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Charles Fenno Jacobs/MPI/Getty Images
What do you do?

Professor of mathematics.

Where do you live?

Brighton.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

A long time.

What made you start?

Weekend reading.

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

Correspondence.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month
How do you read yours?

Randomly.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Kevin Maguire.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Explanations to the government that foreign students at the universities are good.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Sasha Roseneil, the vice-chancellor of the University of Sussex.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Nigel Farage.

All-time favourite NS article?

The last article by Wolfgang Münchau.

The New Statesman is…

stimulating.

[See also: There is no contemporary fiction]

Content from our partners
Labour's historic opportunity
Labour’s historic opportunity
Spotlight
Those in power need to listen to children and young people. We’re the key to their future
Those in power need to listen to children and young people. We’re the key to their future
Spotlight
Time to tackle the true cost of caring
Time to tackle the true cost of caring
Spotlight

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 04 Jun 2025 issue of the New Statesman, The Housing Trap