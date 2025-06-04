Subscriber of the week: James Hirschfeld

Photo by Charles Fenno Jacobs/MPI/Getty Images

What do you do?

Professor of mathematics.

Where do you live?

Brighton.

Do you vote?

Yes.

A long time.

What made you start?

Weekend reading.

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

Correspondence.

How do you read yours?

Randomly.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Kevin Maguire.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Explanations to the government that foreign students at the universities are good.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Sasha Roseneil, the vice-chancellor of the University of Sussex.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Nigel Farage.

All-time favourite NS article?

The last article by Wolfgang Münchau.

The New Statesman is…

stimulating.

