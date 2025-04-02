Subscriber of the week: Roger Cunningham

What do you do?

Education consultant working in international development.

Where do you live?

Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

Do you vote?

Yes, usually tactically.

Since 1998.

What made you start?

On the advice of the then permanent secretary of the Department for International Development, John Vereker.

Is the NS bug in the family?

It’s shared with my wife.

What pages do you flick to first?

The crossword, until I get stuck, then the features.

How do you read yours?

Gradually, over the week.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More stories of hope.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Jason Cowley, John Gray.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

The Dalai Lama.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Priti Patel.

All-time favourite NS article?

So many, but John Pilger’s 1999 “We helped them descend into hell” remains terribly prescient.

The New Statesman is…

the voice of reason in unreasonable times.

