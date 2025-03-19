This England: Dressed for success

You might think Tonie Blackmore would get worried when her cat Mischief goes missing for days on end, but he has a whole city tracking his every move. The appropriately named feline has been making himself at home across Plymouth for the past three years, and developing thousands of committed Mischief fans. The distinctive black-and-white tuxedo cat can often be found lazing in hotel receptions, churches and supermarkets, and regularly visits HMS Drake naval base – where staff had to be reminded not to upload photos of him on site as it could threaten national security. One woman was escorted home by the cat, while others have had him join them for car journeys.

Egg-straordinary

A chicken well and truly established herself as top of the pecking order after laying an eye-wateringly humongous egg. The monster weighed 175g – more than three times the 50g eggs Gail the chicken usually produces. When Rob Griffin, her owner, cracked it open, he found a second egg within the shell. Rob said, “Not a double-yolker, but a double-egger!”

A touching reunion

A parrot that flew away after being spooked by seagulls has been reunited with its owner. Alby, one, fled its perch in Thornton, West Yorkshire, and was found 20 miles away in Lancaster the next day. “The first thing he said was ‘Giz a kiss,’” said delighted owner Donna Garey.

