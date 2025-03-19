Subscriber of the week: Lynne Harrison

Photo by Laurent Kalfala/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Retired.

Where do you live?

Exeter, Devon.

Do you vote?

Always.

Four years.

What made you start?

Browsed at Devon and Exeter Institution then with lockdown decided to subscribe.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Sadly not.

What pages do you flick to first?

Back to Back Pages.

How do you read yours?

Then front to Back Pages.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Environmental and climate change issues.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Nicholas Lezard, Tracey Thorn.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Does it have to be a person?

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

I would rather take the stairs.

All-time favourite NS article?

Too many to mention.

The New Statesman is…

a jewel among print media.

