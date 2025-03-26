Subscriber of the week: Kevin Hanson

Photo by Photo by Dick Whittington Studio/Corbis via Getty Images

What do you do?

Write poetry, watch horses race, look after my wife (not necessarily in that order).

Where do you live?

Sheffield.

Do you vote?

Yes.

I’m a relative beginner.

What made you start?

When a close friend told me her granddaughter was writing for the magazine.

Is the NS bug in the family?

No.

What pages do you flick to first?

The contents pages.

How do you read yours?

Left to right.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Reports from Gaza and the West Bank.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Rachel Cooke, Nicholas Lezard, Phil Whitaker.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Dmitri Shostakovich.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Suella Braverman.

All-time favourite NS article?

Hannah Barnes on England’s maternity-ward crisis.

The New Statesman is…

literate, pleasingly multifarious and keeps Nicholas Lezard off the streets.

