Subscriber of the week: Will Thomson

What do you do?

I work in policy for the radio industry.

Where do you live?

London.

Do you vote?

Always.

On and off since 2016.

What made you start?

I like a weekly digest rather than the constant flow of news.

Is the NS bug in the family?

With my parents, at my behest.

What pages do you flick to first?

Usually the features. Though I try to start from the beginning.

How do you read yours?

Online these days, or the app.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

I’m enjoying long reads at the moment – particularly anything related to the history of ideas.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

John Gray, Clive Martin and Helen Thompson.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Larry the Cat.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Elon Musk.

All-time favourite NS article?

The great interview between Gray and Rowan Williams.

The New Statesman is…

Consistently insightful.

