Subscriber of the week: Madeleine Sage

What do you do?

Final-year student midwife.

Where do you live?

London.

Do you vote?

Yes, I do.

Two years in February.

What made you start?

To be informed without feeling like I’m rereading copy-and-paste articles promoted by Meta.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Not yet, but I’m working on it.

What pages do you flick to first?

The culture pages, anything healthcare related.

How do you read yours?

In the evening, on my iPad.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More about the little people making a big difference.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Zuzanna Lachendro and Finn McRedmond.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

AOC.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Michael Gove. I’ve had nightmares about it.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The crisis on England’s maternity wards is worse than I imagined” by Hannah Barnes.

The New Statesman is…

for everyone.

