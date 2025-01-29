Subscriber of the week: Pemberton Tyrone

Photo by Fabrice Strippoli/Millenium Images

What do you do?

Data analyst.

Where do you live?

Salford Quays, Manchester.

Do you vote?

Yes.

Since I started reading my girlfriend’s copies.

What made you start?

I was sick of reading reactionary click-bait.

Is the NS bug in the family?

No, but if we ever have children it will be.

What pages do you flick to first?

The crossword first to get my brain working on the clues.

How do you read yours?

On a crowded Manchester tram.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Tech and South America.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

No particular favourites.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Donald Trump – though I could check if his hair is real.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The trauma ward” by Hannah Barnes.

The New Statesman is…

sometimes thought-provoking, sometimes irritating, never dull.

