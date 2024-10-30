New Times,
30 October 2024

Subscriber of the week: Anthony English

Contact zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by Zisis Kardianos/Millennium Images
What do you do?

I’m a political psychologist.

Where do you live?

Newcastle upon Tyne.

Do you vote?

Always (even when the choices aren’t very appealing).

How long have you been a subscriber?

This time around, about three months.

What made you start?

A need to read insightful, well-informed political content.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Alas, no.

What pages do you flick to first?

Whatever takes my fancy.

How do you read yours?

In public with a knowing smile.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Psychology-related pieces.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Hannah Barnes, among others.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Charles Mingus. A musical genius of uncompromising political beliefs.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

I dislike people who lack self-awareness, so Liz Truss.

All-time favourite NS article?

I cannot pick a favourite.

The New Statesman is…

an island of ordered thinking in a sea of troubles.  

This article appears in the 30 Oct 2024 issue of the New Statesman, American Horror Story