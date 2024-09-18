Subscriber of the week: Toby Procter

What do you do?
Retired industrial journalist-cum-analyst.
Where do you live?
Twickenham, west London.
Do you vote?
Yes.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About five years.
What made you start?
I was seeking an alternative to Prospect magazine as it then was.
Is the NS bug in the family?
As a mild infection.
What pages do you flick to first?
I usually like to start at the beginning.
How do you read yours?
In linear fashion.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Economics, environmental and industrial analysis.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
John Gray, Bruno Maçães, Rowan Williams, Lezard.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Someone surprisingly important.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Donald Trump.
All-time favourite NS article?
No single one.
The New Statesman is…
a comforting left-ish ally with enough surprises to spark curiosity.
This article appears in the 18 Sep 2024 issue of the New Statesman, What’s the story?