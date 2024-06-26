New Times,
New Thinking.

26 June 2024

Subscriber of the week: Damian Madden

Contact zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be featured.

By New Statesman

Photo by George Solomonides/Millenium Images
What do you do?

I work for a B2B media and marketing consultancy.

Where do you live?

Devon.

Do you vote?

Yes.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Six years.

What made you start?

I needed something readable, without High Tory pomposity or an identity politics obsession.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

For me and my wife, yes.

What pages do you flick to first?

The Leader, the Critics.

How do you read yours?

With coffee on weekends.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More pieces that consider longer-term political and social realignments.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

John Gray.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Jonathan Haidt.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Jacob Rees-Mogg.

All-time favourite NS article?

The Jason Cowley piece that morphed into Who Are We Now?

The New Statesman is…

less tribal and more nuanced and intelligent than many titles.

