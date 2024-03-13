Amsterdam’s city gardens are a potted paradise

I spent a long weekend in Amsterdam lately. It’s one of those cities in which, for a few days, you can try on a different kind of life. We turned a blind eye to nutrition and fed the baby almost entirely on pancakes, pottered around the Vondelpark on a Saturday morning and marvelled at the chic little play areas that are tacked on to most museums’ cafés. I’ve cycled in cities for nearly half my life, and nothing makes me wistful like watching a gentle trickle of cyclists own the roads with kin and caboodle in tow, nobody wearing a helmet because it’s too safe to need one.

We find ourselves in Amsterdam every couple of years (the Eurostar makes it an especially relaxing little jaunt) and one of the things that got me hooked on the city was its attitude to urban greening. As someone who learned how to garden in a city, I always find it interesting to observe how other people do it. In Berlin they plant vegetable seedlings in tree wells and create sprawling, utopian community gardens in car parks. The balconies of central Barcelona are swagged with tentacle-like succulents. In Tokyo and Kyoto, and Japanese cities beyond, urban gardens are unfussy – and exquisite as a result. A shemozzle of containers line the edges of homes and buildings. They feel gloriously rebellious in a country that is so keen on rules.

Amsterdam’s urban gardens blend these elements. There’s a healthy community gardening and allotment culture in the city. Hortus Botanicus is one of the world’s oldest botanical gardens; the secrets to the Netherlands’ legacies of trade, coffee and colonialism lurk in its elaborate glasshouses.

But I always go to Amsterdam in the winter, and I always fall for its street gardens. The enormous wisterias that manage to scale a building from a hole barely a foot wide between two front doors. The narcissus tête-à-têtes that appear, somehow, in the cracks in the pavement, and in buckets of neatly planted bulbs atop narrowboats on the city’s canals. The roses that scramble around the iron bannisters of stoops in the Jordaan neighbourhood – all courage and new scarlet leaves at this time of year, of course – and the swish, smart tubs of Fatsia japonica, creeping ivies and grasses.

It’s not that British cities aren’t capable of this kind of planting: there are several mews in London’s Zone One where I will potter for a hit of green, pavement-based goodness, and south of the river Vauxhall’s Bonnington Square is one of the greatest triumphs of domestic urban guerrilla gardening anywhere. But it’s the sheer persistence of it in cities abroad that makes the difference. British gardeners are among the most enthusiastic in the world, but we’re also pretty determined to keep the real horticultural parties going in our back gardens. It’s difficult to think of any streets as equally bothered by tourists and plant pots in this country as half a dozen I strolled along in Amsterdam.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

I gardened in containers for nearly a decade before I got access to land in the form of my back garden in Brixton. It’s a fine way to start learning: container gardening offers controlled conditions – you take a pot, you fill it with what you like, you water it and prune it as you see fit. Once you’ve mastered the basics, containers present enough challenges to encourage creativity. A garden comes with various heirlooms – dying trees, for instance, or bindweed – but also the freedom of space to grow.

These days most of my containers – still the ones I grew in on my very first balcony, largely with the same mixture of ferns, Persicaria and Muehlenbeckia that I planted then – look after themselves, but there are a handful that need some attention. I’ve been deliberating about doing so because the notion is one to be savoured. These old chimney pots and tubs have become jewel-like: I know that whatever I plant will need to settle in for the long haul, while providing the instant gratification of the new. I’m taking my time in choosing wisely.

[See also: After disregarding the simple snowdrop, I now see its beauty]