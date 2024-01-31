This England: In the bag

Illustration by Marta Signori

A woman was reunited with a handbag that was stolen 30 years ago, after it was found washed up in Aberdeen. The item had been taken from 81-year-old Audrey Hay at her former workplace in the city. It’s believed that the thief may have taken money from the handbag before throwing it into the River Don. Eleven-year-old Maisie Coutts was walking at the mouth of the river with her parents when she found the old bag containing various items. And, within days, Ms Hay had her property back thanks to the power of social media.

Aberdeen Press and Journal (Ron Grant)

On the rocks

A beach game dating from the 16th century could be culled over safety fears. In Cornish hurling, teams in St Ives scramble to keep possession of a silver ball. The winner is showered with coins thrown by the mayor. But changing tides mean the game will be played on unstable rocks next month and insurers won’t cover against injury, putting the tradition in jeopardy.

Metro (Daragh Brady)

Teething trouble

Dentures, glass eyes and clown costumes are among unusual items left behind in hotel rooms by British holidaymakers, new research shows. A study by easyJet Holidays revealed that many of the 100 European hotels it surveyed said they stored false teeth in lost property.

The Yorkshire Post (Michael Meadowcroft)

[See also: A Tory reckoning]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Related