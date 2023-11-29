Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Life
29 November 2023

This England: Possessive signs

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

St Mary’s Terrace in Twyford has regained its lost punctuation after a row that even drew in local author Jane Austen.

It began with a grumble from a retired teacher who was dismayed to spot that an apostrophe had vanished from the road sign of a lane in the Hampshire village.

The complaint led to intricate discussions at the local council, during which the sometimes erratic punctuation of Austen, the area’s most famous writer, was cited.

But after a 12-month battle, the status quo was restored and an apostrophe has been added back in to the sign for St Mary’s Terrace.
Guardian (Catherine Dyer)

[See also: This England: Gargoyle wars]

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Unfair fare

A business owner whose van was being transported through a city centre on the back of a breakdown recovery vehicle was stunned to receive a clean-air zone fine.

Eve Scragg, 38, was accused of breaching Bristol City Council’s low emission zone and fined £69. But she “laughed” when she saw the photo of her van on the back of an AA lorry. The council has cancelled her fine.
Metro (Michael Meadowcroft)

Content from our partners
Planetary perspectives: how data can transform disaster response and preparation
Planetary perspectives: how data can transform disaster response and preparation
Spotlight
How measurement can help turn businesses’ sustainability goals into action
How measurement can help turn businesses’ sustainability goals into action
Spotlight
How UK ports are unlocking green growth
How UK ports are unlocking green growth
Spotlight

Cow pats for sale

With their immense physique and distinctly agricultural scent, cows are not the first animal you would expect people to be willing to pay to cuddle.

However, a farm in East Yorkshire has animal lovers queuing to spend hours hugging, stroking and lying with a group of retired milkers. People drive for hundreds of miles and pay good money to meet the dairy cows.
Times (Amanda Welles)

[See also: This England: Cold press]

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 29 Nov 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Being Jewish Now