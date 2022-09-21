How learning to be vulnerable has brought me joy

Photo by Getty Images

Over the past year I have learned that I struggle to be vulnerable. It feels strange to write that, because people generally know me as an over-sharer. But I came to discover various subtle ways in which I would put my guard up, or try to control things to protect myself from pain or embarrassment.

Like many neuroses, this seems to have started in adolescence – even earlier, perhaps, as aged four I had a brain tumour, and then medical interventions in my formative years. A difficulty in being vulnerable, I have since learned, is not uncommon among women of south Asian heritage. Cultural values can teach us to tense up, bristle and clench – to protect ourselves from others’ bad intentions, or worse, their judgement.

My attempt to unpick this habit began entirely accidentally. A friend encouraged me to start playing tag rugby this year. Initially the prospect didn’t seem appealing. I hadn’t played a team game since primary school – and has there ever been a sporting persona more intimidating than the “rugby lad”? My ignorance of the sport was profound: I never knew until I started playing that in rugby you have to pass the ball backwards. It seemed to me a highly inefficient way of getting it across the pitch.

At first I could barely catch the ball. Before tag sessions I’d wake up in the mornings feeling so nauseous I hoped I might throw up, and have an excuse not to go to what felt like a weekly humiliation. But slowly I realised that I wouldn’t get anywhere unless I ran and asked for the ball; that even when I dropped it no one really cared, and the world didn’t fold in on me.

Related

I gradually found myself enjoying the sport, and scoring tries. Being vulnerable was paying off. So, with a friend, I started bouldering – wall-climbing but, crucially, without a harness (just the kind of security mechanism I favour). That, too, taught me to take risks – a lesson I’ve applied most recently by ending a relationship that wasn’t working. It felt foolhardy – would I ever meet someone else?

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

[See also: Why do straight men love the Elizabeth Line?]

In order to ascend the rock wall I must let go of one hold and swing my body upwards, without any certainty I’ll have the strength to grab on to another hold. In this way I realised I couldn’t move on, or meet someone else, unless I let go of what I’d had.

Then, recently, I went to a festival called Camp Wildfire – a “summer camp for adults”. Deep in the forest, we took part in everything from hide-and-seek to Nerf gun battles. I found that if I held on to the sides of the water slide, I’d never pick up speed or adrenaline. If I tried to protect myself from the twinge of rubber pellets by cowering behind a haystack, I’d never feel the rush of hitting my target.

My strangest discovery was that my attempts to exert control not only prevented enjoyment but took me further from the safety I was hoping for in the first place. If I froze up during burlesque dancing, for fear I wasn’t looking sexy, I’d stiffen into an unsexy robot anyhow. If I jumped from a height cautiously, failing to throw my arms and legs into the air, I’d injure my back on landing. If I started overthinking and shaking when I climbed a tree, I’d lose my grip. I filled my weekend with behavioural experiments that might otherwise be spread over a lifetime of therapy. Input: less control, led to output: better, happier, safer.

My friends laugh at the wholesome life I now lead: how, with my fellow rugby players I run and wave little fluorescent tags like they did in primary school. But the older I get, the more I relish these opportunities to risk making a fool of myself and to have a go at something I know nothing about.

I used to opt for the same hobbies I’d always pursued, with the goal of mastery. Now I want to do things I’m bad at – the more ridiculous the better.

I tend to find this is a growing trend among millennials – friends have taken up pole dancing, blokey men I know have started netball and life drawing. The founders of the camp I attended set it up because they mourned the fact that only children “play”, that adults do not traditionally engage in “activities”.

In terms of making myself vulnerable, I still have a way to go (perhaps I’ll try a naturist camp next). Continually countering every instinct I’ve developed over 28 years is painful (physically, too: I have cuts and scrapes all over). On my third ever rugby session a ball hit my face and was left with an orange make-up stain across half of it, much to my embarrassment. But I have learned that we must allow ourselves to be hurt in order to experience joy. And now I prefer to let life run its course; to go with the flow – because constructing barriers never did me much good.

Tracey Thorn is on sabbatical

[See also: We’re told not to have too many friends – but for me, there’s no such thing]