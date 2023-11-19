From Barbra Streisand to Michael Mann: new books reviewed in short

Our Fragile Moment: How Lessons from the Earth’s Past Can Help Us Survive the Climate Crisis by Michael Mann

Scribe, 320pp, £16.99

The Earth as we know it owes its existence to climate change. This natural phenomenon shaped and felled ancient civilisations by spurring on sub-zero temperatures, major storms and droughts, and was a factor in the eventual evolution of humans. But while changing global temperatures have been a mainstay of our planet’s 4.5-billion-year history, in his new book the climatologist Michael Mann makes clear that through man-made climate change we have unleashed something of fatal difference. Drawing on examples from the Earth’s geological history – including the planet’s many ice ages, catastrophic volcanic activity and the El Niño phenomenon (the unusual warming of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean) – Mann argues that we already have the knowledge we need to tackle today’s crisis. It is vital, he writes, that we look to our planet’s rich history for the answers.

Our Fragile Moment includes intricate scientific details, but remains accessible – the use of diagrams and images throughout is helpful. This is a gently radical book, which clearly depicts the beauty of the planet we call home.

By Megan Kenyon

Stuffed: A History of Good Food and Hard Times in Britain by Pen Vogler

Atlantic, 453pp, £22

“Feast and famine, plenty and want are ancient ingredients of human history,” writes the food historian Pen Vogler. What we eat and how we eat it have, she says, been integral to shaping society over the millennia – the growing and gathering, the supply, sharing and the traditions. And in her persuasive telling, food has long been the responsibility not just of individuals but of government and business too: food has ramifications.

In Stuffed, Vogler ranges across history to uncover the word’s double meaning: stuffed as in satiated in times of plenty, and stuffed as in up against it in times of want. She looks at events such as the enclosure of common lands in the 18th century and the role of the Tea Act of 1773 in the American War of Independence, and also at individual foodstuffs – cheese and beef, potatoes and bacon – and how a comestible such as sugar has gone from being a rare luxury to a threat to children’s health. This clever and informative account confirms that we are indeed what we eat, and that our history is a product of it too.

By Michael Prodger

Related

My Name Is Barbra by Barbra Streisand

Century, 966pp, £35

One of the first truths revealed by Barbra Streisand in her candid new memoir, My Name Is Barbra, is that her name is, in fact, Barbara; she dropped the extra “a” as a teenager to make it easier to pronounce at the start of her career. The confession may seem small but reflects a life shaped by an unabating desire to not only be successful, but famously so. Even as a child growing up in Brooklyn, with her distant mother and unkind stepfather, she just knew, she writes, that she would make it as a performer – and her grit paid off. Streisand was 21 when she starred in Funny Girl on Broadway, and she has never stopped working since.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

As expected, Streisand’s story is littered with dazzling anecdotes – she has a tale about everyone, from Pierre Trudeau to King Charles, such is the reach of her stardom. But her book also conveys a refreshingly positive take on the entertainment industry. For Streisand, despite recounting instances of bullying, jealousy and brutal treatment by the media, Hollywood remains a fun, creative place of opportunity. It is a place where her talent and resilience strengthened together, and where her calling to perform was answered before all else.

By Christiana Bishop

God and the Devil: The Life and Work of Ingmar Bergman by Peter Cowie

Faber & Faber, 407pp, £30

Ingmar Bergman is best known for The Seventh Seal (1957), a film that features a game of chess with Death, memorably portrayed by Bengt Ekerot. The actor adorns the cover of Peter Cowie’s biography of Bergman. But the film-maker’s oeuvre is more varied than a fatal round of chess on the beach: his 48-film career, spanning more than six decades, sparkled in its dark, existential gloom and intense portrayals of conjugal, familial and spiritual relationships.

Cowie’s meticulously researched book maps the details of Bergman’s eventful personal life onto his characters and themes. In doing so, however, he falls into the trap of treating the source of Bergman’s moral anxiety – his strict Lutheran upbringing, his serial infidelities, his neglect of his children – as mere building blocks of the films. The portraits of his five wives are thinly sketched, for example. Despite this, Cowie succeeds in showing the psychological paradox that sits at the heart of Bergman’s work: accounting for his own corruption – itself a game of strategy with God and the devil – was the engine of the director’s creativity.

By Barney Horner

Purchasing a book may earn the NS a commission from Bookshop.org, who support independent bookshops