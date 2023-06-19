Eat, Pray, Surrender

Photo by Heather Sten/New York Times/Redux/eyevine

Elizabeth Gilbert – the author of the chick-lit classic Eat, Pray, Love – announced last week that the publication of her new novel, The Snow Forest, will be delayed indefinitely.

More than 500 people used Goodreads to condemn the novel – crucially without having read it. It is grossly insensitive, so the (mostly anonymous) Goodreaders argue, that Gilbert has chosen to publish a book set in Russia and about Russian people in the midst of the war in Ukraine. Never mind that the book is set in the 20th century (long before the invention of Vladimir Putin); never mind that the story is about a family who actually resisted the Soviet Union. Russia equals bad. Computer says no.

To be a Goodreader today, then, has a double meaning. You are supposedly a good, as in capable, reader, but also a good, as in virtuous, one. So eager are these readers to make the world a better place, and to rid it of evil, that they expect writers to play their part too. And if they don’t, if writers dare write about prohibited subjects (such as Russia), off with their books!

The Snow Forest is not the only book to face the Goodreads guillotine. In 2019 the young adult novel A Place for Wolves by Kosoko Jackson was withdrawn from publication after a Goodreads backlash. Reviewers objected to the book’s use of genocide as a backdrop for romance. Even Jackson, with his previous experience as a sensitivity reader, did not survive the mob. The Goodreader is a crusader, bent on cleaning up our dirty world one book at a time.

Related

Gilbert is a journalist and an author who has sold millions of books in many different languages. She has described the way she became a writer as similar to the way other people become “monks or nuns”. Gilbert once told the Daily Beast that she had no “Germanic Romantic” idea of losing herself in her work. Quite right. The behind-the-scenes life of a writer, I’ve often thought, is best described as squirrel-work. You spend most of your time reading, selecting small nuts of text and burying them for later use. Often these nuts stay in the ground for some time before they are needed.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Noam Chomsky interview: “Ukraine is not a free actor, they’re dependent on what the US determines”]

What’s happened, and what is happening to Gilbert, makes me reach for a shovel, to excavate one of those kernels. In 1965 the American writer Eudora Welty wrote an essay called “Must the Novelist Crusade?”. Welty wrote that we must remember that the crusader and the novelist are on “opposite sides”. The purpose of fiction for the crusader is to advance right-thinking arguments. Conversely, the purpose of fiction for the novelist is simply to depict life as it really is.

The decision made by Gilbert and her publishers to pull The Snow Child undermines this useful distinction. By shelving her novel, Gilbert assented to the idea that novels ought to do more than just confront life and try to capture its messiness. Instead, Gilbert gave weight to the corrosive notion that only books which further certain causes, or offer clear-cut arguments, are worthy of publication. It is her obligation as a novelist to oppose the crusaders, not to kowtow to them.

Particularly a novelist like Gilbert, with millions of readers (and dollars) on her side. The material pressures on her are less than those which faced, and continue to face, JK Rowling. She did not have to bury her work because 500 people told her to do so. How many great novels would we have if they were paraded before a court of 500 before they were published? Would we have much Joyce, or Rushdie, or Nabokov? (Or Judy Blume, or DH Lawrence, or Alice Walker?)

This should be quite straightforward: writing a novel set in Russia is nothing like condoning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If the novelists lose the will to fight – and fighting here is indivisible from the best writerly qualities: noticing and thinking and grinding things out – then the Goodreaders gain even more power to decide what books live and die. We will all lose if that happens. For, as Whelty argued, all “right-thinking” novels are alike. Thoughtless conformity is the enemy of writing.

[See also: Ambassador Fu Cong: “Europe will not become a vassal to China”]