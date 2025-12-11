Photo essay: George Orwell’s late sanctuary

Photos by Craig Easton

Craig Easton’s An Extremely Un-get-atable Place takes us to the island of Jura off Scotland’s west coast, and to Barnhill, the farmhouse where George Orwell spent much of his time in the final years of his life. The remote house remains much as it was when Orwell lived there. It stands apart, shaped by weather, sea and long stretches of quiet. The pull of the place is unmistakeable, somewhere both work and life might gather themselves again.

Having leased the house, Orwell made his first extended trip there in 1946 with his infant son Richard and the housekeeper who helped care for him. His wife, Eileen, had died the previous year, and the move to Jura was, in part, an attempt to build a life again. He was ill, often isolated, and his writing from this time turns repeatedly to the natural world. He believed that small, uncostly pleasures sustained people through difficult moments. It feels right that Easton opens his book with Orwell’s reflections on spring and the value of noticing simple things.

Thinking always of my island in the Hebrides, which I suppose I shall never possess, nor even see. George Orwell, diary entry, 20 June 1940 “It is all bad luck for such a fine character and gifted man. I know he gets great heart from your continued comradeship and kindness. I hope the poor fellow will do well. It is now obvious that he will need to live a most sheltered life in a sanatorium environment. I fear the dream of Jura must fade out.” Letter from Bruce Dick, Orwell’s doctor, to David Astor, 5 January 1949 “I think that by retaining one’s childhood love of such things as trees,

fishes, butterflies and – to return to my first instance – toads, one

makes a peaceful and decent future a little more probable, and that by

preaching the doctrine that nothing is to be admired except steel and

concrete, one merely makes it a little surer that human beings will have no outlet for their surplus energy except in hatred and leader worship.” From Orwell’s essay “Some Thoughts on the Common Toad”, 1946.

I am really very unwell indeed… I would have gone to a sanatorium

two months ago if I hadn’t wanted to finish that bloody book off,

which thank God I have done… I just must try to stay alive for a while. Letter to David Astor, Orwell’s friend and editor of the Observer, 21 December 1948

After years spent on overtly political work, Easton wanted to make something that carried a quieter, more hopeful response to the world. He had been thinking about how easily people become entrenched in their ideological corners and how readily the idea of an “other side” takes hold. Easton stayed at Barnhill and worked with a 10×8 field camera, moving at the natural pace of the island. The photographs take the form of hand-made silver gelatin prints, toned in strong tea – a method that suits the atmosphere of the book and nods to Orwell’s lifelong devotion to the drink; he wrote about how a well-made cup could steady a person in difficult times.

An Extremely Un-get-atable Place keeps Orwell in view without trying to recreate him. What emerges is an appreciation of the conditions he lived in and the convictions that shaped his work, from a distrust of tyranny to a belief in everyday observation. Jura offered him the solitude and hard physical reality in which those convictions could take root. Pages from Orwell’s diaries and letters appear throughout; the hurried handwriting offers glimpses into his final days writing Nineteen Eighty-Four. Easton is clear that Orwell did not go to Jura to withdraw from the world: he went to start a new life with his son, to plant a garden, and to write about a future he feared was being shaped by competing spheres of influence. Even the act of completing that book while dying was, to Easton, a form of hope.

What stays with you is how closely the place and the work are entwined. Jura shaped the pace of Orwell’s days and the clarity with which he wrote. Easton’s photographs return that connection to view, showing how the landscape he lived within helped form his thinking to the end.



I’m going to plant fruit trees this autumn and I hope I shall be here to get the benefit of them. It’s a great treat to be in a place where Richard can run in and out of the house without being in any danger of getting run over. The only danger for him here is snakes. Letter to Anne Popham, 7 August 1946

“An Extremely Un-get-atable Place” is published by Void. Signed copies are available from craigeaston.com

