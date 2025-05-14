Subsriber of the week: Giovanni Vitulli

Photo by Lee Lockwood/WSPI/Getty Images

What do you do?

I work in pharmaceuticals, R&D.

Where do you live?

Welwyn Garden City, in Hertfordshire

Do you vote?

Any time my EU settled status allows me to (local elections).

Just over 20 years.

What made you start?

I wanted to learn about British politics after settling in the country.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Not yet.

What pages do you flick to first?

The Leader.

How do you read yours?

I upload all articles of interest on my e-reader.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

A selection of landmark essays from the magazine’s past 112 years.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Alison Phillips, Will Dunn and Phil Whitaker.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Morgan McSweeney.

All-time favourite NS article?

Too many to name.

The New Statesman is…

a mind-sharpening tool.

