Sunak has no right to lecture Starmer on character

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

What exactly will Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives campaign on at next year’s general election? What conspicuous achievements will they be able to offer voters? A strong economy? A robust NHS? Decent public services? Falling immigration? Honest, competent governance? Any of the above would be a stretch, to put it mildly.

No, we got a sneak preview of Sunak’s strategy when he was interviewed by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday (25 June). Most sane people probably had better things to do than watch a political chat show on a glorious Sunday morning in late June, so let me recap.

Sitting in the garden of No 10, Kuenssberg asked Sunak whether he agreed with the Privileges Committee’s verdict that Boris Johnson knowingly lied to the House of Commons about partygate, and why he avoided the House of Commons vote on the issue last week. Cue lots of flannel from the Prime Minister about how he supported the committee’s work but could not vote on its report because he was attending a charitable fundraising event. Yet again he failed explicitly to condemn his predecessor’s conduct.

But he then added what was clearly a prepared line: “I’m not interested in litigating the past about Boris Johnson. He’s no longer an MP. The choice at the next election is between me and Keir Starmer. Actually, what I demonstrated by resigning from Boris Johnson’s government was that I was prepared to stand up for my principles. Keir Starmer sat there for four years next to Jeremy Corbyn saying that he was the right person to lead the country. Right? That speaks to his principles, and my resignation speaks to mine.”

Related

There we have it. Sunak plans to go low and personal. He plans to turn the election into a referendum on “character” – his and Starmer’s. And he plans to paint Starmer as Corbyn’s apologist and enabler.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

I would not go as far as the comedian Ben Elton, who branded Sunak a “mendacious, narcissistic sociopath” in a subsequent interview with Kuenssberg and triggered furious protests in the right-wing press. “BBC accused of anti-Tory bias as Ben Elton brands Rishi Sunak a ‘narcissistic sociopath’,” the Daily Telegraph fulminated. “BBC blasted after comedian Ben Elton launches furious rant against Rishi Sunak,” the Daily Express protested.

But I do share Elton’s outrage at Sunak’s ugly jibe.

[See also: Rishi Sunak pledge tracker: Is the PM now regretting his promises?]

Yes, Sunak resigned as chancellor last July, but he did so only after it became clear that Johnson’s scandal-plagued premiership was imploding – and after Sajid Javid, the health secretary, had led the way.

Prior to that day Sunak had served as the most senior minister in Johnson’s government for two and a half years, not once complaining about the prime minister’s venality. He remained silent as Johnson lied, broke the law, partied during the Covid lockdowns, rewarded cronies with peerages, jobs and government contracts, picked needless fights with Europe, squandered vast amounts of public money, attacked supposedly impartial institutions, reneged on election promises and defended the misconduct of his ministers and MPs.

Worse, Sunak as much as anyone was responsible for Johnson reaching No 10. A key moment in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership election came when he and two other rising Tory stars – Oliver Dowden and Robert Jenrick – declared their support for Johnson in a gushing article in the Times.

Sunak does have a point about Starmer serving under Corbyn between 2016 and 2020, but the situations were hardly comparable. Corbyn was leader of the opposition, not prime minister. And to the best of my recollection Starmer, as shadow Brexit secretary, did not meekly accept Corbyn’s de facto support for Leave: he sought to manoeuvre Labour into backing a second referendum.

Once Starmer supplanted Corbyn as Labour leader, moreover, he moved decisively to purge all traces of Corbynism from the party. Anti-Semitism has been expunged. Corbyn’s membership has been suspended. Only a tiny rump of Corbynites remain – none in positions of influence. As the Times’s Rachel Sylvester has noted, former MPs such as Luciana Berger, Mike Gapes and Angela Smith, who left Corbyn’s Labour Party in disgust, have now rejoined. Berger is even being mooted as Labour’s candidate against Corbyn in Islington North.

Sadly the same cannot yet be said of Sunak’s Conservative Party. Johnson may no longer be an MP, but he still has a significant following in the party as a whole, and he can still cause serious problems for his successor.

Sunak is too weak to condemn Johnson’s egregious conduct as prime minister, or to rein in his apologists. He has failed to stop Johnson’s scandalous resignation honours list. He has retained Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. His Windsor framework was welcome, but he cannot admit that Johnson’s Brexit withdrawal deal was a disaster.

There’s certainly no sign that the likes of Rory Stewart or Nick Boles, or any of the many other decent centrist Tory stalwarts purged by Johnson, are thinking of rejoining a reformed Conservative Party.

It’s not hard to understand why Sunak would not want to fight the looming election on the Conservatives’ record after 13 abysmal years in government. But it’s far from clear that he can win by running on the “character” issue either. As the Prime Minister parried Kuenssberg’s questions, viewers could hear Big Ben chiming in the background. It sounded like a death knell.

[See also: Rishi Sunak’s best man: can James Forsyth help save the Conservatives?]