Henry Kissinger’s real triumph is as a businessman, not as a diplomat

The centenary of Henry Kissinger, hailed as a genius or decried as a war criminal with equal fervour, unfolded on 27 May in a who’s who of hagiographic tweets, interviews and op-eds from across the establishment, culminating in a gala dinner at the fusty Yale Club in New York. Such commentators almost entirely avoided the real story about Kissinger, who last held office 46 years ago.

This is a pity because Kissinger – a less impressive US national security adviser than Brent Scowcroft, Zbigniew Brzezinski or, when it comes to actually winning wars, even Jake Sullivan, the present holder of the office – is one of the most important business and marketing stories of the last four decades. Through expert media handling he made himself a brand and turned that brand into a company: Kissinger Associates, the highly profitable global consulting firm.

Brands take constant management and the centenary tribute placed by Kissinger’s son David in the Washington Post depicts his father as he wants to be seen. The impression is of a free-floating academic and shadow diplomat, always ready to offer the United States of America his free counsel. In fact the picture is rather different: since 1982 Kissinger has been the world’s leading consultant, a business figure, not a diplomatic one, whose paid counsel has been available to, among others, American Express, Fiat, Rio Tinto, Lehman Brothers, Merck, Heinz, Volvo, JP Morgan, and a slew of clients in Russia, China and the Gulf.

This is why Kissinger, at 100, having left office aged 54 in 1977 when he ceased to be secretary of state at the end of Gerald Ford’s administration, truly matters. Through Kissinger Associates he was a pioneer of the contemporary form of the Washington revolving door: the global consultancy. Where Kissinger blazed a trail, others have followed, creating leading firms such as Albright Stonebridge, the work of the former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, or WestExec Advisors, the work of the current secretary of state, Antony Blinken.

Judging by the guest list of the centenary dinner, the hard work of Kissinger Associates has paid off handsomely for its namesake. Knotting media, business and politics together – in a way that never interested Brzezinski, for example – meant that he came to symbolise the establishment. This explains his curiously bland and forgettable commentary, as witnessed in his latest book on artificial intelligence, and which was on full display last week.

For the last 41 years Kissinger has specialised in interviews, in which obvious truisms, such as “China is rising”, or “Russia is revanchist”, are delivered with oracular grandeur. They are then sprinkled with a little bit of late 18th-century history just over the event horizon of the reader, for example an allusion to the Austrian statesman Metternich. The result is a forgettable blur.

This is by design. Because the actual Kissinger genius over the last few decades was not these anodyne comments but the ability to listen – and therefore say exactly what the client, the sponsor or the establishment wants to hear. This is in sharp contrast to committed public thinkers on geostrategy such as Brzezinksi or George F Kennan, who often said what Washington didn’t want to hear. The result is that Kissinger, far from practising what his associates such as the political scientist Graham Allison call “the moral idealism of realism”, has blown with the wind. Kissinger supported the Iraq war when it was the establishment line, the “reset” with Russian when it was popular and now, contrary to all his previous writings, the admittance of Ukraine into Nato.

It should come as no surprise that powerful US corporations, with the intense local knowledge that this ageing resident of New York’s Upper West Side lacks, have sought him out. Why boards hire an “expert” such as Kissinger to come and deliver undergraduate commentary about the Chinese “thinking in centuries” or about Vladimir Putin being a “character out of Dostoevsky” often has nothing to do with his insight. An outside expert is usually hired not to inform but to bless a decision or to help a partner win an argument. In the case of Kissinger, this has usually been related to business investment in China and occasionally in Russia. Meanwhile, across the world, powerful interests have sought him out to explain Washington.

Despite Kissinger’s foresight often being comically wrong, such as his projection of a positive future for Russian-American relations weeks before the 2008 Russo-Georgian War or his misidentification of China’s authoritarian turn under Xi Jinping, clients have sought him out regardless. That his interviews mostly read like auto-generated prompts is in fact the strategy. The less you say the lower the risk of damaging the brand.

Brand management is the reason behind Kissinger’s intense efforts to shape – through journalists and historians such as Niall Ferguson – the story of his eight years in government. As a result, Henry Kissinger’s true biography remains unwritten. If Kissinger: The Global Consultant is ever published it will be an essential work of history – the best guide to how power and business operated and intermixed in the era of globalisation. Until then the myth and the interviews – as much advertorial as analysis – are just noise.

Ben Judah is the author of “This Is Europe: The Way We Live Now”, published on 15 June by Picador

