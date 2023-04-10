Charles is proving a political king – and we should be grateful

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Hamburg City Hall on March 31, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

In 2018 the then Prince of Wales was asked whether he would continue publicly to campaign for issues he cared deeply about when he became king. “No,” he replied. “I’m not that stupid. I do realise it’s a separate exercise being sovereign.”

In the seven months since he succeeded his mother, King Charles III has kept his word. The “meddling prince”, who rarely hesitated to voice his opinions on climate change, architecture, wildlife conservation and a host of other issues, has kept his counsel. He pledged to “maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation”, and he has.

Or has he? There are, after all, more subtle ways of making one’s views known. In the monarch’s case, it can be done by choosing where one visits, for example, or who one receives.

Thus Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, made a triumphant state visit to Germany late last month, and would have visited France as well had it not been convulsed by protests over Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

Related

Charles was quite right to go. He was surely encouraged to do so by Rishi Sunak. His mother would have done the same. But the purpose was undoubtedly to mend fences with two of our closest European allies after the breach of Brexit.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Brexiteers could hardly complain publicly about that, but they were less constrained in February when Charles received Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, at Windsor Castle scarcely two hours after she had signed off on controversial changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The meeting appeared to signal the King’s endorsement of Sunak’s “Windsor Framework”. Jacob Rees-Mogg, who opposed it, was furious. “It antagonises people the Prime Minister needs to conciliate. It is constitutionally unwise to involve the King in a matter of immediate political controversy,” he fumed.

Arlene Foster, the former Democratic Unionist Party leader, likewise complained: “I cannot quite believe that No 10 would ask the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass.”

Last November Charles gave several hundred of his staff a £600 payment from his own pocket to help them get through the looming cost-of-living crisis. It was a generous gesture, but was it also a way of signalling that the government should do more to help the disadvantaged at a time of acute need?

In a similar vein, he recently visited a food distribution charity in East London. Mark Bolland, Charles’s former press secretary, once wrote of his boss: “He believes passionately that he can make Britain a better country and that he can help the disadvantaged.”

But what really made me wonder whether Charles is pursuing his former agenda by different means was the weekend announcement that he is inviting to his coronation next month more than 850 “local heroes” who have helped their communities in different ways. By contrast, and much to their disgust, very few politicians have been invited.

I’m not a monarchist, but good for Charles. As Boris Johnson seeks to further debase the honours system by using his resignation honours list to reward cronies, donors and relatives, the monarch is proving himself to be the champion of ordinary people that the disgraced former prime minister always claimed to be but never was.

Which is more worthy of recognition: Max Woosey, the 13-year-old who slept in a tent for three years to raise £700,000 for a hospice, or Johnson’s good-for-nothing father, Stanley, whom he has reportedly recommended for a knighthood? Sahil Usman, the 16-year-old leukaemia survivor who persuaded supermarkets to make hampers for the elderly of Blackburn during the Covid lockdowns, or Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary and Johnson toady who did her best to destroy the BBC and is now set for a peerage? Dawn Wood, the Essex police officer who raised more than £10,000 for the Marine Conservation Society by rowing solo across the Atlantic, or Paul Dacre, editor-in-chief of the hateful, mendacious Daily Mail, whom Johnson also wants to ennoble?

Charles may be quirky and irritable, but unlike most of the Tory governments of the past decade he’s decent and compassionate. By and large, he tries to do the right thing. I hope he uses his weekly meetings with the Prime Minister to keep on nudging Sunak in the right direction, and supporting him as he seeks to repair the immense damage done by Johnson, Liz Truss, Theresa May and David Cameron.

I could suggest a few other places the King might like to visit in the coming days and shine a subtle spotlight on. A filthy beach or river, perhaps. Or one of Suella Braverman’s barges for asylum seekers. Or Brussels even.

[See also: With No 10 now in calmer hands, it will no longer be the focus of national contempt]