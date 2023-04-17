Sunak’s misuse of statistics exposes the real “anti-maths mindset”

Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has claimed in a speech today (17 April) that the UK economy suffers from an “anti-maths mindset” that costs the economy “tens of billions per year”. He’s not talking about the billions he handed out to fraudsters as chancellor during Covid; those were counted with diligence and enthusiasm, especially by the organised criminals who received them. For Sunak, the problem is a deep-seated prejudice against numeracy itself that keeps this country in a fog of miscalculation.

The New Statesman can reveal who is responsible for spreading this pernicious mindset: why, it’s none other than the Conservative government and its leader, Rishi Sunak.

Exhibit A is this graph published by the Treasury to promote Sunak’s stated goal of halving inflation. It appears from the declining bars that progress towards that goal is well under way, but that’s because (as you can see if you really peer at it) the y-axis starts at 8 per cent, not zero. In February Ed Humpherson, director-general for regulation at the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR), wrote to the Treasury that this creates “a misleading impression of the scale of the deceleration in inflation”.

Humpherson noted that a similar misrepresentation had been made in a tweet by the Department of Health and Social Care about pay increases for NHS staff, which the chair of the UK Statistics Authority, Robert Chote, described as “a poor and misleading representation of the underlying data that risks damaging public confidence in the presentation of official statistics”.

Related

The truth is that “anti-maths” appears to be essential to this government, which makes extensive use of the backs of napkins to “calculate” claims such as the idea that public-sector pay rises would costs everyone in the country £1,000 (which Chote said was based on “judgements and assumptions that others might wish to debate”). Or that Britain’s new trade deals are worth £800bn (which the UK Statistics Authority called “misleading”). The OSR’s caseload for investigating the misuse of statistics in the past two years has been more than double pre-pandemic levels.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Inflation is at a 30-year high – what does this mean for you?]

Sunak himself seems particularly keen on this type of miscalculation. He claimed in parliament in January that Labour’s policies include “£90bn in unfunded spending”, a figure that Full Fact found to be based on a mish-mash of figures including outdated costings, policies that aren’t necessarily planned and the combination of both one-off and annual spending. He told the Commons that his government had halved the immigration backlog left it by Labour 13 years ago, when in fact it had risen by eight times. The Prime Minister has repeatedly claimed that the UK under his government is “delivering record numbers of new homes”, which is only true if you use a specific measure implemented in the 1990s, when British house-building slowed to a crawl. Like previous chancellors, Sunak committed to continue using an outdated measure of inflation, the retail price index (or RPI), because it overstates inflation and allows the government to increase taxes faster than benefits (which are calculated using the lower CPI measure).

In 2019, as Treasury minister, Sunak claimed that “wages are rising at the fastest rate in a decade”, a claim that was only believable if you ignored inflation. Back then, that was something most of us could do, but today inflation is rapidly dissolving the affordability of everyday life for millions of people. When the Office for National Statistics announces that inflation has fallen back to single digits this Wednesday (19 April), Sunak or Jeremy Hunt will claim that their programme of reducing inflation is working, but again this will be based on a hope that voters don’t understand the mathematical realities of what controls inflation (energy prices, monetary policy and greed, none of which fall under the control of central government), or how it manifests in their daily lives (even at 7 or 8 per cent, prices will still be racing upwards).

It is absolutely right, then, that every British schoolchild is educated in maths until 18; the first module should be on how politicians fudge their numbers.

Read more:

Big Tech’s race for our data is on

Alexander Kluge and writing in the age of Big Data

How connected vehicle data is going to change the world – with Wejo