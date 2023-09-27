Support 110 years of independent journalism.

27 September 2023

Subscriber of the week: Richard Seager

What do you do?

A retired consultant advising local authorities and other organisations on equality and diversity.

Where do you live?

In Kent, near Folkestone.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

 Since the mid 1980s.

What made you start?

An interest in the changes in society.

Is the NS bug in the family?

My wife is a reader.

What pages do you flick to first?

The Leader and Kevin Maguire.

How do you read yours?

Normally from front to back.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

European politics.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Dr Phil and Kevin Maguire.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Our first democratically elected head of state.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

David Cameron for enabling Brexit and George Osborne for austerity. If I saw David Frost I’d take the stairs.

All-time favourite NS article?

Too many to list.

The New Statesman is…

an eclectic mix of usually interesting articles.

