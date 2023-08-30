Subscriber of the week: John Hunter

Photo by Simone Lueck /Millennium Images

What do you do?

Retired – previously a solicitor.

Where do you live?

Holmes Chapel, near Macclesfield, Cheshire.

Do you vote?

Yes, I think it’s part of our civic duty to do so!

A couple of years.

What made you start?

I read it occasionally, then decided that it had to be every week.

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes. Our eldest daughter and her wife are fans!

What pages do you flick to first?

Often the back pages, followed by political commentary.

How do you read yours?

Gradually over the week.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Weekly political interviews.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Pippa Bailey, Kevin Maguire.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Greta Thunberg.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Donald Trump.

All-time favourite NS article?

Andrew Marr: “Boris Johnson won’t be back”.

The New Statesman is…

a refreshing voice of reason.