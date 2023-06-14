Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
14 June 2023

This England: Get your ducks in a row

This column – which, though named after a line in Shakespeare’s “Richard II”, refers to the whole of Britain – has run in the NS since 1934.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Marta Signori

There will be no duck race in Burton Latimer this year after the popular event was postponed again. The family day out sees hundreds of plastic ducks released into the River Ise.

Last year it was postponed twice, the second time because it fell within the period of national mourning after the death of the Queen.

Burton Latimer Town Council has said it won’t go ahead again this year. It said legal restrictions meant it could not operate in the normal way while the positions of town clerk and financial officer were both vacant – the person who had previously held both roles having resigned.

Now the council has staff in place, it says a review found it needed a licence – but couldn’t get everything sorted in time for the event to be held.
Northamptonshire Telegraph
(Graham Reeves)

Rest for the wicked

A family returned from a holiday to find a burglar asleep on their sofa.

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Christopher West, 38, stole no loot but tucked in to food and booze at the Sunderland home. The intruder, who had knives on him, got a suspended sentence at Newcastle Crown Court.
Metro
(Amanda Welles)

Mow them down

A drunk driver was caught driving a ride-on lawnmower down a dual carriageway between Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes in the middle of the night.

Content from our partners
How can innovation improve NHS capacity?
How can innovation improve NHS capacity?
Spotlight
How trailblazers are using smart meters to make the switch to net zero
How trailblazers are using smart meters to make the switch to net zero
Spotlight
Why plugging the sustainability skills gap is key to ESG
Why plugging the sustainability skills gap is key to ESG
Spotlight

Several members of the public called 999 after seeing the mower. It was stopped in Bletchley.

A police spokesperson said: “In Milton Keynes we see weird and wonderful sights every day, but even then we are shocked by what we find sometimes.”
Milton Keynes Citizen
(Daragh Brady)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.

Read more:

The Conservatives must finally move on from Boris Johnson

“Are you happy outside the tennis club?” Sadiq Khan on rejoining the EU

What does Keir Starmer stand for?

Topics in this article : ,