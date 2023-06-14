Subscriber of the week: Clara Beasley-Murray

What do you do?
Learn, apparently.
Where do you live?
East London.
Do you vote?
I’m 14…
How long have you been a subscriber?
About four years.
What made you start?
My old neighbour, Neil, slid his copy through the letterbox.
Is the NS bug in the family?
I point out articles of interest.
What pages do you flick to first?
I read it cover to cover, skipping the longer articles and coming back to them.
How do you read yours?
On the Tube; between lessons.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Coverage of EU politics.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Jeremy Cliffe, Nicholas Lezard, Wolfgang Münchau.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Neil Jameson, who founded Citizens UK.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Prince Andrew…
All-time favourite NS article?
Maybe “The death of ‘Boris’ the clown” by Edward Docx.
The New Statesman is…
genuinely interesting (and down with the kids).
