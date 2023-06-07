Subscriber of the Week: Peter Kobryn

What do you do?
I’m a senior procurement business partner.
Where do you live?
Nottingham.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
For a few years now; a reader for decades.
What made you start?
It was long overdue on my part.
Is the NS bug in the family?
My wife, Jude, has the bug also.
What pages do you flick to first?
The crossword to see what I got wrong last week.
How do you read yours?
From the beginning to the end.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Articles on political history.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Katie Stallard, Andrew Marr, Rachel Cooke and Nicholas Lezard.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Rosena Allin-Khan.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
All-time favourite NS article?
“The death of Boris the Clown” by Edward Docx.
The New Statesman is…
crucial, illuminating and a balm for the mind.
