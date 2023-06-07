Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
7 June 2023

Subscriber of the Week: Peter Kobryn

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be the New Statesman’s subscriber of the week.

By New Statesman

Photo by Brian Randle/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

What do you do?

I’m a senior procurement business partner.

Where do you live?

Nottingham.

Do you vote?

Always.

How long have you been a subscriber?

For a few years now; a reader for decades.

What made you start?

It was long overdue on my part.

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

My wife, Jude, has the bug also.

What pages do you flick to first?

The crossword to see what I got wrong last week.

Content from our partners
How trailblazers are using smart meters to make the move to net zero
How trailblazers are using smart meters to make the move to net zero
Spotlight
How heat network integration underpins "London's most sustainable building"
How heat network integration underpins “London’s most sustainable building”
Spotlight
How placemaking can drive productivity in cities – with PwC
How placemaking can drive productivity in cities – with PwC
Spotlight

How do you read yours?

From the beginning to the end.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

Articles on political history.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Katie Stallard, Andrew Marr, Rachel Cooke and Nicholas Lezard.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Rosena Allin-Khan.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Nigel Farage.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The death of Boris the Clown” by Edward Docx.

The New Statesman is…

crucial, illuminating and a balm for the mind.

[See also: Boris Johnson the clown’s first encore]

Topics in this article :