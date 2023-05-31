Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
31 May 2023

Subscriber of the week: Susan Houghton



By New Statesman

Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images

What do you do?

Retired social worker.

Where do you live?

Sunderland.

Do you vote?

Always. I’m a Labour activist.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Three years.

What made you start?

A good deal compared to buying in a shop and it ensures I don’t miss a copy.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

No, I am the only one.

What pages do you flick to first?

Correspondence. Then the most interesting feature.

How do you read yours?

Over a few days.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More on the potential impact of climate change.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Nicholas Lezard.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Aneurin Bevan.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Suella Braverman.

All-time favourite NS article?

The recent Iraq War special edition. It’s hard to pick out an individual article.

The New Statesman is…

stimulating and balanced.

This article appears in the 31 May 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Rise of Greedflation