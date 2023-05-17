Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
17 May 2023

Subscriber of the week: Neville Shulman

Please email zuzanna.lachendro@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be the New Statesman’s subscriber of the week.

By New Statesman

Photo by Audrey Bardou/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Explorer, mountaineer, writer.

Where do you live?

London and on a mountain.

Do you vote?

It’s imperative to vote.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Very many years.

What made you start?

I have always followed literate magazines.

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

As NS are my initials, I hope so.

Content from our partners
How smart meters helped a business thrive
How smart meters helped a business thrive
Spotlight
The case for sustainable thematic investing
The case for sustainable thematic investing
Spotlight
What does a digitally transformed government look like?
What does a digitally transformed government look like?
Spotlight

What pages do you flick to first?

Theatre and film are my passions, so the reviews.

How do you read yours?

Check the contents, then the reviews, then work through.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

The arts and nature/geography.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Nicholas Lezard, Wolfgang Münchau, David Sexton.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Artists and actors.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Any out of cabinet and shadow cabinet for more than 15 years.

All-time favourite NS article?

Hopefully, it’s in the next issue.

The New Statesman is…

unconventional and always striving to improve.

[See also: The New Statesman’s left power list]

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 17 May 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Left Power List