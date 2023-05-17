Subscriber of the week: Neville Shulman

What do you do?
Explorer, mountaineer, writer.
Where do you live?
London and on a mountain.
Do you vote?
It’s imperative to vote.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Very many years.
What made you start?
I have always followed literate magazines.
Is the NS bug in the family?
As NS are my initials, I hope so.
What pages do you flick to first?
Theatre and film are my passions, so the reviews.
How do you read yours?
Check the contents, then the reviews, then work through.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
The arts and nature/geography.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Nicholas Lezard, Wolfgang Münchau, David Sexton.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Artists and actors.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Any out of cabinet and shadow cabinet for more than 15 years.
All-time favourite NS article?
Hopefully, it’s in the next issue.
The New Statesman is…
unconventional and always striving to improve.
This article appears in the 17 May 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The Left Power List