Subscriber of the week: James Simister

What do you do?
I am a history tutor and lecturer.
Where do you live?
Brighton.
Do you vote?
Always.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Nine years.
What made you start?
A friend kept lending me his copy.
Is the NS bug in the family?
No.
What pages do you flick to first?
I go through it front to back.
How do you read yours?
Over the weekend.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
More about England’s regions and Wales.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
John Gray and Robert Tombs.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Alexei Navalny.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Vladimir Putin.
All-time favourite NS article?
Brendan Simms on Brexit.
The New Statesman is…
an independent, tolerant haven of civilised disagreement and debate.
This article appears in the 26 Apr 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The New Tragic Age