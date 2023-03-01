Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
1 March 2023

Subscriber of the Week: Sam Ansell

By New Statesman

Photo by Garrod Kirkwood/Millennium Images

What do you do?

Father of three, and a project manager at Virgin Media O2.

Where do you live?

Liss, Hampshire.

Do you vote?

Yes, always Labour.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Since December – a present from my wife.

What made you start?

The fantastic intro offer!

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, I’ve signed up my dad and my twin brother reads mine.

What pages do you flick to first?

Andrew Marr, Kevin Maguire and then the crossword.

How do you read yours?

In my armchair, or in bed.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

American politics.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Hannah Rose Woods and Nicholas Lezard.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Alastair Campbell.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Donald Trump.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The strange death of the centre right” by Jeremy Cliffe.

The New Statesman is…

often the highlight of my Thursday when it drops through the letterbox.

