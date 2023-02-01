Subscriber of the week: James Loveard

Support 100 years of independent journalism.

1 February 2023

James Loveard

What do you do?

I lecture, tutor and write.

Where do you live?

Royal Leamington Spa.

Do you vote?

Absolutely.

How long have you been a subscriber?

About a year or so.

What made you start?

I wanted a source of news and views away from the collective existential scream sometimes called the internet.

THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

It isn’t, but I read out sections to friends and wave articles at housemates.

What pages do you flick to first?

There’s no system. Whatever draws the eye.

How do you read yours?

In spare moments, at whim. And I listen to the NS podcast while out running.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More from the world of ideas.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Does Virginia Woolf count? Rowan Williams. Anoosh Chakelian. Andrew Marr for analysis and memory of uni Sunday mornings.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

I would have marked 100 years since 1922 with Eliot, Joyce and Woolf.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Any acting in bad faith. They know who they are.

All-time favourite NS article?

Rachel Cooke’s Tory leadership TV debate review was grim comic relief.

The New Statesman is…

a thoughtful intervention in the world.

