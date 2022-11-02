This England: Swan Song

Cartoon by Alex Brenchley

Henry the Swan, the 37-year-old resident of Grasmere, has died. The swan was a legend of the town, well known and loved by locals and tourists. He came to Grasmere as a cygnet in 1985 and never left.

When Rick Martin took ownership of the boat-hire business Faeryland Grasmere, the two became firm friends.

Henry the Swan might have been the oldest in Britain. The previous record went to Pickles the whooper swan at Leeds Castle in Kent, who died aged 30 last year.

Westmorland Gazette (Terry Hanstock)

[See also: This England: You’re stuffed]

Related

These boots are made for talkin’

Wrexham FC has said that its forward Paul Mullin will not be allowed to wear his boots inscribed with the message “F*** the Tories!” at matches.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The Welsh club, owned by the Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, distanced itself from photos posted on Instagram, which showed the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial boots imprinted with the anti-Conservative Party message and “Mullin10”, a reference to the player’s shirt number.

The Times (Amanda Welles)

[See also: This England: Better late than never]

Luxury services

A transformed Bradford petrol station has opened after a £1.5m redevelopment.

The reopening brings to completion seven months of work, with the petrol station completely stripped down in order to turn it into its new state-of-the-art design.

The premises now feature a modern, expanded Spar store, with Costa Express machines, Fwip gelateria, and a frozen Fanta machine.

Telegraph & Argus (John Etherington)

Each printed entry receives a £5 book token. Entries to comp@newstatesman.co.uk or on a postcard to This England.